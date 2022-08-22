‘This is the trough of the wave:’ Lyon football trends upward in 2022

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just one Saturday away from college football. Lyon football opens its season under the lights at Batesville High School Saturday night.

The Scots lost six straight to open 2021, but ended the season on a high note, winning two of the final four games.

“Having a rougher season, you can kind of get down on yourself about it and feel pitiful for yourself, but a lot of these guys came back with passion and have really worked hard trying to get to be a better player,” senior offensive lineman and Cave City alum Jacob Fore said. “I think we’re putting in a lot of hard work and I think it’s gonna pay off for us.”

Chris Douglas enters his third season as Lyon Head Coach. He signed 60 freshmen to the roster over the offseason.

“This is really our group where, in the transition a couple of years ago, me taking the job, we’re just gonna lose some guys, so this is the trough of the wave,” Douglas said. “Now we’re starting to come back up. We knew that going in. So we signed a big class, we brought in 60 freshmen, a lot of athletic, a lot of long guys, good speed, but they’re freshmen. And sometimes that speed just puts you out of place really fast.”

With the move to Division 3 around the corner, Lyon looks to take the next step in the NAIA this year.

“The biggest thing we try to improve on is just the efficiency and execution,” senior quarterback Isaiah Bradford said. “So just trying to be more professional and how we conduct our offense. This is my favorite camp I’ve had since I’ve been here out of all five years. And I think the chemistry and the connection that we have as an offense and just as a team, and as a unit in general. I think this is the best I’ve ever had.”

2022 Lyon Scots Football Schedule (All Home Games at Batesville HS)

- 8/27 vs. Missouri Baptist (6:00 PM)

- 9/3 vs. #10 Ottawa Univ. Arizona (6:00 PM)

- 9/10 at Wayland Baptist (11:00 AM)

- 9/24 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State (6:00 PM)

- 10/1 at Langston (2:00 PM)

- 10/8 at #20 Arizona Christian (9:00 PM)

- 10/15 vs. Texas College (2:00 PM)

- 10/22 vs. SW Assemblies of God, Texas (2:00 PM)

- 11/5 at Louisiana Christian (2:00 PM)

- 11/12 at Texas Wesleyan (2:00 PM)

