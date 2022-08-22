Energy Alert
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge inspection underway

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this work zone lane restriction is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. The work zone will be in place from approximately 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m., each day.

There will be a maximum 10-foot load width restriction in this work zone.

Farmers and businesses with wide loads will be able to cross the bridge during daylight hours before the start of, or after the end of the daily inspection work.

The lane restriction is for an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle to inspect the lower portion of the bridge structure. It is expected to be in place for about five days.

Once the UBIV portion of the inspection work is finished, the rest of the inspection will be conducted by climbers and will have minimal impact on traffic flow.

The target completion date for all inspection work on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is September 1.

According to KYTC, the inspection crew will remain on the bridge during light rain. However, inspectors will pull off the bridge should there be substantial rainfall or lightning.

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge also carries U.S. 60 and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.

Also known as the Cairo Bridge, the structure carries approximately 5,800 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Wickliffe, Ky., and Cairo, Ill. About 35 percent of those vehicles are commercial trucks.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation are in the planning process for construction of a new bridge across the Ohio River.

