Woman killed in head-on collision

A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County.

Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound 2003 Chevy driven by 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola, veered into her lane of traffic, colliding with her 2015 Nissan.

Following the front-to-front collision, Smith’s car rolled over before sliding to a stop.

ASP reported Alexander’s vehicle spun off the road into a roadside ditch.

She and Smith were both taken to South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center, where Alexander was pronounced dead.

