A-State alum Kirk Merritt getting RB reps at Saints practice

Arkansas State alum Kirk Merritt practiced with the running backs Monday at Saints practice.
Arkansas State alum Kirk Merritt practiced with the running backs Monday at Saints practice.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf is in a interesting storyline at NFL Training Camp.

Kirk Merritt got reps at running back Monday in Saints practice. The former All-Sun Belt wide receiver is also plying his trade in special teams. He had 84 kick return yards for New Orleans in a preseason matchup at Green Bay.

Merritt on the mic in New Orleans. “I started playing football when I was 6, so it’s always been running back all the way up to high school. Played a little bit of receiver then,” he added. “I like it a lot. Obviously it’s new to me. It’s only my 2nd day, but I like it so far. It’s different. I mean obviously you’re going against smaller guys, but now you’re going against bigger guys, like 250 and whatnot. Off of special teams and learning that, so I can take it to the running backs.”

The Saints play

