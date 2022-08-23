A-State alum Kirk Merritt getting RB reps at Saints practice

METAIRIE, La. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf is in a interesting storyline at NFL Training Camp.

Kirk Merritt got reps at running back Monday in Saints practice. The former All-Sun Belt wide receiver is also plying his trade in special teams. He had 84 kick return yards for New Orleans in a preseason matchup at Green Bay.

Merritt on the mic in New Orleans. “I started playing football when I was 6, so it’s always been running back all the way up to high school. Played a little bit of receiver then,” he added. “I like it a lot. Obviously it’s new to me. It’s only my 2nd day, but I like it so far. It’s different. I mean obviously you’re going against smaller guys, but now you’re going against bigger guys, like 250 and whatnot. Off of special teams and learning that, so I can take it to the running backs.”

