Arkansas State football holds final practice of fall camp
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football finished fall camp Monday morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 hour workout at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Several NFL scouts were watching the action including reps from the Jets, Saints, and Colts.
Butch Jones’ pack have held 14 practices plus 2 scrimmages this month. They’ll have a few more sessions before the season opener.
A-State faces Grambling on Saturday, September 3rd. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
