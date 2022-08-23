Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State football holds final practice of fall camp

The Red Wolves practiced Monday morning at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The Red Wolves practiced Monday morning at Centennial Bank Stadium.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football finished fall camp Monday morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 hour workout at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Several NFL scouts were watching the action including reps from the Jets, Saints, and Colts.

Butch Jones’ pack have held 14 practices plus 2 scrimmages this month. They’ll have a few more sessions before the season opener.

A-State faces Grambling on Saturday, September 3rd. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Crews recover missing man’s body
A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area

Latest News

Saints WR/Arkansas State alum
Red Wolves Raw: Kirk Merritt after 8/22/22 Saints practice (Source: WVUE)
Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during an NCAA football game on...
Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon named an AP Preseason All-American
Arkansas State DB
Red Wolves Raw: DB Eddie Smith following final day of Fall Camp
Arkansas State WR
Red Wolves Raw: WR Champ Flemings following final day of fall camp