Aug. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

Weather Headlines

More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville.

The farther north you go, the drier things are. We’ll see a repeat on Wednesday. Maybe a degree or two higher today, but expect a day a whole lot like Monday.

We’ll start to hit 90°F more consistently by the end of the week. Humidity hangs around for most leading to a heat index up to the mid to upper 90s at times.

No heat advisories are expected. Rain chances rise by the end of the weekend and into next week. Still no signs of anything tropical heading our way.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Students are back to campus for the University of Arkansas’ fall 2022 semester. UA expects a record-breaking freshman enrollment.

A much-needed grocery store could be on the way to Osceola.

The Westside School District School voted on teacher bonuses, but it comes with cuts in other areas.

There is more information about a now-viral video that appears to show local law enforcement using excessive force during an arrest. The deputies have been identified as Zack King and Levi White. The officer involved is Thell Riddle. All three have been suspended with pay. You’ll hear from the officer’s attorney and why he says the use of force was warranted.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more

