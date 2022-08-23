Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Concerning’: Investigation into viral arrest continues amid growing frustration

A 30-second clip showed Crawford County deputies Zack King and Levi White and Mulberry Police...
A 30-second clip showed Crawford County deputies Zack King and Levi White and Mulberry Police Department Officer Thell Riddle arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester of South Carolina.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULBERRY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – After a video captured three police officers hitting and kneeing a man during an arrest Sunday, many across Arkansas and the nation are speaking out.

The arrest happened on Aug. 21 outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry, according to content partner KARK.

A 30-second clip shows Crawford County deputies Zack King and Levi White and Mulberry Police Department Officer Thell Riddle arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester of South Carolina.

In the video, the officers are seen kneeing Worcester, punching him in the face, and smashing his head into the ground.

Since its release, the video has been viewed over a million times.

KARK said all three officers have been suspended while an agent with the Arkansas State Police investigates the incident.

Authorities said Worcester has been at the center of a police bulletin after a store clerk in a nearby town reported he spit on them and made threats.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Worcester was cooperative when he was first approached by officers, but when they began arresting him, things took a turn.

Sheriff Damante said none of the officers had bodycams, but he noted a patrol car’s dashcam caught the moments leading up to the arrest.

“The dashcam does bring to light other things that did happen there that initiated, that wasn’t caught on the citizen’s camera,” Damante told reporters at a briefing. He added everything about the case is “concerning” to him.

Worcester was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center on several charges, including battery and resisting arrest. He was released on bond Monday, Aug. 22.

Attorneys for Worcester released a statement later that afternoon, claiming the dashcam video would show a “full, unedited version of events” preceding the viral video. They asked for the video’s full release.

According to KARK, the FBI is also investigating the incident for potential civil rights violations. They released the following statement:

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and the FBI Little Rock Field Office have opened a civil rights investigation into the August 21st incident in Crawford County involving Randal Worcester. The FBI and the Arkansas State Police will collect all available evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. The federal investigation is separate and independent from the ongoing state investigation.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Crews recover missing man’s body
A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area

Latest News

A social media post revealing a letter sent to the staff of a North Central Arkansas school has...
Arkansas school seeking staff input on use of ESSER funds
A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the...
Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes
"Strive for less than 5" banner outside of a Jonesboro school.
‘Strive for less than 5′ looks to combat chronic absenteeism
Gas, diesel prices continue downward trend