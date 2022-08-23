Crews battle early morning fire at restaurant in Doniphan, Mo.

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on Tuesday, August 23.

They got the call around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a fire in the bar area of the business.

According to Doniphan Fire Chief Brian Byrd, the upstairs bar area is a complete loss and the restaurant and downstairs area will be shutdown because of heavy smoke damage.

Chief Byrd said the cause is unknown and under investigation.

