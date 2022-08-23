Energy Alert
Crews battle early morning fire at restaurant in Doniphan, Mo.

Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on Tuesday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on Tuesday, August 23.

They got the call around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a fire in the bar area of the business.

According to Doniphan Fire Chief Brian Byrd, the upstairs bar area is a complete loss and the restaurant and downstairs area will be shutdown because of heavy smoke damage.

Chief Byrd said the cause is unknown and under investigation.

