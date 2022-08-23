Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Ford Motor Company continues to build its multibillion-dollar BlueOval City complex in Stanton, the company also has set its sights on Memphis for the expansion of its burger and craft beer restaurant franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself.

Ford’s Garage is looking to open two to three of its vintage garage and prohibition-era-themed restaurants in the metro area.

Each restaurant will occupy approximately 7,5000 square feet of real estate and employ about 100 people.

“After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, consumers are back to going out with family and friends, and they’re looking for entertainment. They’re looking for some great food and great energy in a restaurant that is comfortable, unpretentious, and unique to the casual dining space,” said Ford’s Garage President Steve Shlemon.

“As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company’s rich history as one of America’s most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience. We’re excited to be bringing the Ford’s Garage experience to Tennessee.”

Ford's Garage's St. Augustine, Florida location, featuring a vintage Ford model suspended above the bar. (Ford's Garage)

Each restaurant is sculpted to look like a 1920s service station and is filled to the brim with Ford memorabilia, including vintage vehicles, fixtures, and gas pumps, as well as a Model T or Model A car suspended above the center bar.

Playing further into the theme, servers are dressed similar to mechanics, blue shop towels are used as napkins, and the bathroom sinks are made from tires and fuel pump nozzles. Even the bars inside the restaurants are decidedly vintage, mixing prohibition-style elements like brick, richly colored woods, and a copper bar top that’s hammered by hand.

When the Florida-based chain first debuted near Henry Ford’s winter home in Fort Myers, it had no association with Ford Motor Company, other than its name.

But when the auto manufacturer learned of its existence, it embraced the idea of collaborating on a licensing agreement and enabled Ford’s Garage to use the company’s iconic blue-oval logo and other brand imagery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.