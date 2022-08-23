Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

How COVID cases may rise as classes begin

Outside Jonesboro High School where school started last week. Dr. Speights said schools around...
Outside Jonesboro High School where school started last week. Dr. Speights said schools around the country are more prepared now than ever before to handle the virus.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Keeping your kids safe as the new school year begins.

With kids being back in the classroom there is the chance for a familiar virus to infect more students.

Dr. Shane Speights with NYIT says as kids go back to school most parents can expect to see COVID numbers rise.

He said it’s important for parents to know this is part of the normal highs and lows of the virus.

“When we look back at COVID, specifically the last two years we have seen in the winter months, particularly in the summer it went up,” said Speights. “It went down after that and came back up around the November January time frame.”

He stressed that in schools where kids are in close contact at things like recess, or even just in the lunchroom, it’s easy for any type of disease to spread.

“Once you bring groups of people together, especially kids together, you can expect diseases like this to be passed back and forth,” said Speights.

Similar to last year, Speights said there is also the chance we see a new variant in the winter, saying this is a virus that is always evolving.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,800 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 1,150 new cases
A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the...
Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes
An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana...
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them.
Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.