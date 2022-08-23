Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Izard County getting ready for first Football Friday Night

The Cougars are playing their first season of 8-Man Football.
The Cougars are playing their first season of 8-Man Football.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County is known for Fast Break Friday Night. They have the basketball conference titles and state championships to prove it.

ICC baseball reached the 1A state finals in 2021. It’ll be a whole new ballgame this fall for the boys of Brockwell.

Izard County plays their first season of 8-Man Football. They’ll host Mountain View Friday at 7:00pm at Cougar Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Izard County head football coach
FFN Extra: Jared Johnson on Izard County preparing for first football season
Lady Wildcats win in 5 sets Monday night
Trumann beats Walnut Ridge in 5 sets in 2022 volleyball season opener
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (8/22/22)
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app
Watch the 2022 FFN Preseason Special