Izard County getting ready for first Football Friday Night
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County is known for Fast Break Friday Night. They have the basketball conference titles and state championships to prove it.
ICC baseball reached the 1A state finals in 2021. It’ll be a whole new ballgame this fall for the boys of Brockwell.
Izard County plays their first season of 8-Man Football. They’ll host Mountain View Friday at 7:00pm at Cougar Stadium.
