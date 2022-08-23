Izard County getting ready for first Football Friday Night

BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County is known for Fast Break Friday Night. They have the basketball conference titles and state championships to prove it.

ICC baseball reached the 1A state finals in 2021. It’ll be a whole new ballgame this fall for the boys of Brockwell.

Izard County plays their first season of 8-Man Football. They’ll host Mountain View Friday at 7:00pm at Cougar Stadium.

2022 marks a whole new ballgame. The Cougars kick off their first season of 8-Man Football on August 26th. They’re putting the finishing touches on Cougar Stadium.



