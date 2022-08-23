Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro Unlimited planning economic growth

(Jonesboro Unlimited)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro Unlimited meeting discussed what’s next for the city.

A meeting on Aug. 22 at Arkansas State University discussed how Jonesboro could partner with the school to keep young talent and find new ways to expand the city.

Jonesboro Unlimited President & CEO Mark Young said the group is always looking for new opportunities.

The topics discussed were focused on retaining young talent, attracting new businesses, and innovation.

Myjonesborojobs.com this is a partnership between the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce and Jonesboro Unlimited it will take the process of a jobs board and sort of automate that process,” Young said.

The website and other projects are expected to launch this fall.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Crews recover missing man’s body
A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area

Latest News

Two Jonesboro swim teams in spotlight
Region 8 Sports Overtime: Jets Aquatic Club & Shark Wave Aquatic Team shine this summer
The walls are boarded up as the last store in this location called it quits.
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
Lady Wildcats win in 5 sets Monday night
Trumann beats Walnut Ridge in 5 sets in 2022 volleyball season opener
Downtown Osceola mural
Northeast Arkansas town spicing up downtown
Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire