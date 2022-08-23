Jonesboro Unlimited planning economic growth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro Unlimited meeting discussed what’s next for the city.

A meeting on Aug. 22 at Arkansas State University discussed how Jonesboro could partner with the school to keep young talent and find new ways to expand the city.

Jonesboro Unlimited President & CEO Mark Young said the group is always looking for new opportunities.

The topics discussed were focused on retaining young talent, attracting new businesses, and innovation.

“Myjonesborojobs.com this is a partnership between the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce and Jonesboro Unlimited it will take the process of a jobs board and sort of automate that process,” Young said.

The website and other projects are expected to launch this fall.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.