Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Recent merger plans...
Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you
Outside Jonesboro High School where school started last week. Dr. Speights said schools around...
How COVID cases may rise as classes begin
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting