Level 4 sex offender moves once again

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after she relocated to a home in Trumann from a Wynne motel, a Level 4 sex offender moved for the third time.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder announced Monday, Aug. 22, that Loretta Lynn Collett has moved to the 11000-block of Maple Grove Lane in Trumann.

This is the third move Collett has made since Aug. 4, when Cross County Sheriff David West reported the convicted sex offender had registered her place of residence at the Days Inn, 1011 U.S. Highway 64 in Wynne.

On Aug. 13, she took up residence in the 14000-block of Promise Lane Road in Trumann.

According to online court records, in 2012, the Poinsett County prosecutor charged Collett, who lived in Trumann at the time, with the following:

Introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person

Transportation of minors for prohibited sexual conduct

Kidnapping

Engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct

Incest

Exposing a child to a chemical substance (methamphetamine)

Illegal use of a communication facility

First-degree child endangerment

Video voyeurism

Child endangerment

