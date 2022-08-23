More non-conference dates revealed for Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s non-conference schedule continues to take shape on the hardwood.

We know of at least one more home game for men’s basketball. The Red Wolves will welcome Alabama State to town on Monday, December 19th. The Hornets are coached by former A-State assistant Tony Madlock. Keyon Wesley also returning to First National Bank Arena, he transfered to Alabama State in the offseason. Mike Balado’s crew will also head west. They’ll play at UC Davis on November 18th.

There’s a couple more locked in dates for A-State women’s basketball. Destinee Rogers’ Red Wolves will host Utah State on November 19th, they’ll travel to McNeese State on November 29th.

Both A-State squads will face in-state competition. The men will travel to UCA on December 6th, they’ll host Little Rock on December 22nd. The women will travel to Arkansas on December 11th, they’ll play at Little Rock on December 18th.

The remainder of the A-State non-conference schedule will be revealed soon.

