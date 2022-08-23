A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert.

The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food.

The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.

“That this full-service grocery store has to be located within this particular census track, this allows residents within the census to walk to or have easier access to fresh fruits or fresh vegetables,” Mayor Sally Wilson said.

The location for a possible store is located on the corner of Great River Road and West Keiser Ave. The building has been vacant since 2019 when the last grocery store called it quits.

Osceola residents have been fighting higher electric bills.

Leading to some of them packing up and leaving town.

“But then you know the electricity bills became too high and they had to shut down,” Osceola resident Jessica Branch said.

Higher commercial electrical rates can discourage these full-scale grocery stores from coming to town.

“This particular writer would do this, so an example would be this particular electric customer would run with 110,000 kilowatts hours would run $9,665″, said Wilson.

Even with the city potentially helping by giving the business an economic discount, the city would still end up in the green.

“On the cities side for the city to deliver this electricity to them would be slightly less than the amount leading to us having a surplus,” Wilson said.

The council decided to table the vote to approve the contract for the grocery store until the next city council meeting.

