Northeast Arkansas town spicing up downtown

Downtown Osceola mural
Downtown Osceola mural(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Bringing life back to downtown using art, signs, and much more.

Downtown Osceola is frozen in time. The county courthouse dome sits in the center of the downtown block surrounded by good food and new businesses.

Restoring historic downtown buildings into modern establishments is starting to catch the eyes of local entrepreneurs.

Downtown doesn’t just want to attract business owners, another goal is to help bring in new residents.

“You can’t beat the salaries you have here now the point is to get people to live here and work here, I mean you have beautiful downtown,” said Downtown Osceola committee member Justin Cissel.

The Downtown Osceola committee is awaiting another round of grants that will be used to add some new features such as art murals and the possibility of an alley to host events.

Cissel said it takes years to get this far and there is still tons of hard work left, but it will be worth it in the end.

Cissel stressed that persevering downtown heritage is important because once those buildings are gone they are gone.

