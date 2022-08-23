Warm & Humid Week

More showers are expected today across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things are. We’ll see a repeat on Wednesday. Maybe a degree or two higher today, but expect a day a whole lot like Monday. We’ll start to hit 90°F more consistently by the end of the week. Humidity hangs around for most leading to a heat index up to the mid to upper 90s at times. No heat advisories are expected. Rain chances rise by the end of the weekend and into next week. Still no signs of anything tropical heading our way.

