Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanchard Springs Caverns was forced to close its cave portion of the park at the beginning of the pandemic due to the inability to socially distance visitors.

The cave offers a cool 58-degree temperature year round during the tour, which is led by cave experts, detailing facts and history about the cave.

Supervisory Guide Megan Foll says there are many more things to explore while in the park.

“We do have, as well as the caverns, we have hiking, biking, picnicking, fishing, swimming, camping, and the National Forest here,” said Fall.

She also says the current cave tour is something to not miss out on.

“The tour we have right now is called the dripstone trail. It sees the upper level of our cavern system. It’s an hour-long tour, about a half a mile walk,” said Fall. “Very easy, very slow, and beautiful part of the cave. It is the most heavily decorated section of our cavern.”

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit their website.

