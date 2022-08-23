Energy Alert
Rain chances remain low this week

August 23rd, 2022
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (8/23/22)
By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Like yesterday, the farther north you lived, the more sun you saw. Most of the rain showers have stayed south of Highway 64. We’ll see a repeat on Wednesday. Maybe a degree or two higher today. We will keep a small chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s as well. Rain chances increase as we head into the latter part of the weekend and into next week.

