Region 8 Sports Overtime: Jets Aquatic Club & Shark Wave Aquatic Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime
Two Jonesboro swim teams shined this summer. The Jets Aquatic Club and Shark Wave Aquatic Team are in the spotlight.
You can get your highlight or favorite team on Region 8 Sports
Email: chudgison@kait8.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Region 8 Sports
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.