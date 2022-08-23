Energy Alert
Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire

(WLOX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday.

A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22.

The first crews to arrive on the scene found a single-story house with “heavy fire” coming from the roof and active live power lines on the ground.

A video shared by the fire department shows the building in the 200 block of W. Quitman St. up in flames.

Firefighters quickly found the trapped occupant and got them out of the burning home.

“All units worked seamlessly to quickly bring this fire under control with no injuries,” Heber Springs Fire Department said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

