38th annual car show preparation underway

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas Chamber of Commerce is preparing for an event that draws hundreds to thousands of people to the area.

The Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce is nearly ready for its 38th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to travel to the Mammoth Spring State Park Ball Field at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, to view multiple classes of show cars.

Chamber President Trena Spears said last year’s event was big, and they expect an even better crowd this year.

“We had over a thousand people at the state park that day,” said Spears. “It’s a great event. It’s by the water, and the train comes by every now and then.”

Spears says it’s events like these that keep small towns open for business.

“Events like this that the chamber of commerce put on provide something for people to do in our area,” said Spears. “It brings commerce into our town, so we continue to add more events each year, or make our events that we do host bigger and better.”

For those interested in entering a vehicle or have questions, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

