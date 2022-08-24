Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line

Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.(friskytuna / Flickr / CC BY 2.0, Badlands Ranch)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You probably recognize her from TV shows and movies, but Katherine Heigl is also a dog lover.

Now, the “27 Dresses” actress has her own dog food brand, Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah.

Heigl partnered with an animal nutritionist to develop the line, saying it’s a more holistic approach to dog food, even using things like chia seeds, flax seeds and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

For now, Badlands Ranch is offering just air-dried food and single-ingredient treats, but Heigl hopes to eventually add more options like supplements.

The mom of 12 (three kids, nine “fur babies”) says money from the dog food sales will go to battling animal overpopulation. That includes everything from spay and neuter programs to transporting animals out of high-kill shelters and providing medical care for animals that need it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The walls are boarded up as the last store in this location called it quits.
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
Just days after she relocated to a home in Trumann from Wynne, a Level 4 sex offender moved for...
Level 4 sex offender moves once again
Downtown Osceola mural
Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown
The Hoxie Police Chief is back on duty after an investigation into a police department gun...
Arkansas State Police, special prosecutor to investigate sale of police gun by Hoxie Police chief
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement

Latest News

Map
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
Defense undersecretary Colin Kahl tells reporters the strikes overnight on facilities used by...
US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
Police say Ashley Catlett was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed an...
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving officer had history of reckless driving