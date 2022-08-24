Arkansas State men’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule

Nine non-conference home games headline the Arkansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule under sixth-year head coach Mike Balado.

The nine non-conference home dates at First National Bank Arena are the most in program history. Including the nine previously announced Sun Belt Conference home contests, A-State’s 18 game home schedule ties for the most in program history (18 in 1965-66).

A-State opens the regular season at home against Harding for the second consecutive season with the opener set for Monday, Nov. 7 at First National Bank Arena. Following a trip to LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Red Wolves return home to face Lyon College on Monday, Nov. 14. A road trip to UC Davis awaits on Friday, Nov. 18 before three-straight home games against UT Martin (Nov. 22), Prairie View A&M (Nov. 25) and Bethel (Nov. 27) complete the November slate.

The Red Wolves close out a four-game home stand with a Thursday, Dec. 1 matchup against Mississippi Valley State. Back-to-back road games at Central Arkansas (Dec. 6) and Air Force (Dec. 9) close out the road portion of the non-conference slate. A-State plays the final three non-conference games on the home floor with contests against Southeast Missouri (Dec. 14), Alabama State (Dec. 19) and Little Rock (Dec. 22).

Recently completing a nine-day foreign tour in the Dominican Republic, A-State returns seven letterwinners and welcomes nine new players to its roster for the 2022-23 campaign. Fans can get meet the Red Wolves at the annual “Boots and Ballers” event scheduled for Oct. 20 at First National Bank Arena.

For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

2022-23 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Schedule Nov. 7 - HardingNov. 12 - at LSUNov. 14 - Lyon CollegeNov. 18 - at UC DavisNov. 22 - UT MartinNov. 25 - Prairie View A&MNov. 27 - BethelDec. 1 - Mississippi Valley StateDec. 6 - at Central ArkansasDec. 9 - at Air ForceDec. 14 - Southeast MissouriDec. 19 - Alabama StateDec. 22 - Little RockDec. 29 - at Old Dominion*Dec. 31 - ULM*Jan. 5 - at South Alabama*Jan. 7 - at Troy*Jan. 12 - Texas State*Jan. 14 - Southern Miss*Jan. 19 - Louisiana*Jan. 21 - Marshall*Jan. 26 - at Southern Miss*Jan. 28 - at Appalachian State*Feb. 2 - South Alabama*Feb. 4 - Coastal Carolina*Feb. 9 - at Texas State*Feb. 11 - at Georgia Southern*Feb. 16 - Troy*Feb. 18 - Georgia State*Feb. 22 - at Louisiana*Feb. 24 - at ULM*

