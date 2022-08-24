Aug. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Like yesterday, the further north you live, the more sun you’ll see. Most of the rain showers expected this afternoon stay across our southern counties along US 64 and I-40.

Temperatures this morning and later this afternoon should match yesterday almost perfectly. It may take a couple more days for most to start seeing 90s but humidity will make it feel like the 90s later today.

We will keep a small chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend. The 90s become more consistent over the weekend. Rain chances get a little better early next week.

There is a spot to watch off the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. It’s too early to say if it will impact the US or Arkansas, but just something worth watching in this very quiet hurricane season so far.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January.

With a new school year comes new challenges, especially when you have a new front man. Arkansas State University begins the Todd Shields era this year, and the new chancellor wants to improve the school as much as he can.

An Arkansas man and woman come forward, alleging excessive force by the deputy recently seen in a video beating a man in Crawford County.

A Marmaduke woman is facing several consequences for fraudulently receiving close to $100,000.

