Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Commission recommends location for new sports complex

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A highly-anticipated project moves another step toward the construction phase.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex.

Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive.

The property is owned by Arkansas State University, so the commission has asked for the mayor’s help in the purchasing process.

When it comes to sustaining revenue, officials said the sports complex’s offerings should keep them out of the red, thanks to the community’s support.

Chairman Jerry Morgan wants to make sure the commission goes about the project the right way.

“We’re going to build a project that can be around for 50 years, so while we won’t push the timeline, we’re also going to make sure we do it right,” he said.

Officials said the purchase of the property has not been approved, adding once the final numbers have been determined, they would be brought before the commission for final approval.

There is no set date for construction to begin, but Morgan said they hope to break ground within the next year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Just days after she relocated to a home in Trumann from Wynne, a Level 4 sex offender moved for...
Level 4 sex offender moves once again
The walls are boarded up as the last store in this location called it quits.
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon

Latest News

The Cougars are playing their first season of 8-Man Football.
Izard County getting ready for first Football Friday Night
Cougars playing first season of 8-Man football
Izard County getting ready for first Football Friday Night
Wynne Head Football Coach
FFN Extra: Wynne HC Van Paschal on Season Opener vs. Marion
Marion Head Football Coach
FFN Extra: Marion HC Lance Clark Previews Season Opener at Wynne