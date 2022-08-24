Commission recommends location for new sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A highly-anticipated project moves another step toward the construction phase.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex.

Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive.

The property is owned by Arkansas State University, so the commission has asked for the mayor’s help in the purchasing process.

When it comes to sustaining revenue, officials said the sports complex’s offerings should keep them out of the red, thanks to the community’s support.

Chairman Jerry Morgan wants to make sure the commission goes about the project the right way.

“We’re going to build a project that can be around for 50 years, so while we won’t push the timeline, we’re also going to make sure we do it right,” he said.

Officials said the purchase of the property has not been approved, adding once the final numbers have been determined, they would be brought before the commission for final approval.

There is no set date for construction to begin, but Morgan said they hope to break ground within the next year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.