Crash on Red Wolf blocking traffic

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro is backing up traffic.

Around 2:50 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard.

Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash and traffic is backed up in the area.

Idrive Arkansas shows as of 3:00 p.m. that the Northbound lane is showing fully stopped.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story.

Map
Map(Idrive Arkansas)

