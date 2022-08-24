Crash on Red Wolf blocking traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro is backing up traffic.

Around 2:50 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard.

Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash and traffic is backed up in the area.

Idrive Arkansas shows as of 3:00 p.m. that the Northbound lane is showing fully stopped.

