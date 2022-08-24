Crash on Red Wolf blocking traffic
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro is backing up traffic.
Around 2:50 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard.
Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash and traffic is backed up in the area.
Idrive Arkansas shows as of 3:00 p.m. that the Northbound lane is showing fully stopped.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story.
