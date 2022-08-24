Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (8/26/22)

By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm(Source: KAIT)

The 29th season of Football Friday Night kicks off this week. Our FFN Game of the Week is a rivalry matchup. Marion heads west on US-64 to face Wynne. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup, he previewed both teams here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can get ready for gameday with the FFN Preseason Special Thursday at 10:15pm.

FFN SCOREBOARD (8/26/22)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - August 26th, 2022

Game of the Week: Marion at Wynne

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

