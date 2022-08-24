Free home-based preschool looking to enroll more families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Parents as Teachers is a program that’s been around since 2011 and now there’s a new push to get you and your youngest enrolled.

The free, home-based preschool program is available to families living in Craighead and Greene Counties.

Trained parent educators provide home visits for newborns to five year old’s, offering families free curriculum, books, and even developmental screenings.

They also partner with Arkansas PBS for full group connections ensuring children are also receiving social and emotional development. Arkansas PBS uses its ready-to-learn grant to sponsor play dates for all of the families that are enrolled in the Parents as Teachers program.

“When we go in the home, we don’t just work with the child, we work with the whole family. We like to set goals and we see lots of success stories,” said Program Supervisor, Janelle Ovunda. “That’s my favorite part, watching these families be successful.”

Ovunda says enrollment is open until all spots are filled and around 40 children can still be accepted.

Parent Brenda Palafox has enrolled her children in the program for the past two years. She says in the program you will find other parents who want to be involved in their kid’s education.

“I love the fact that they teach me and then I can teach them, so I can be my kid’s teacher in a way and I know what I’m doing and that’s helpful,” said Palafox.

Parents as teachers are still accepting families and children for its free program. For more information, you can call (870) 919-3452.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.