Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marmaduke woman is facing several consequences for fraudulently receiving close to $100,000.

A news release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced that 58-year-old Tammy Jean Hogan of Marmaduke was found guilty of making false statements to the United States government.

Social Security Administration OIG investigated Hogan, and Assistant United States Attorney Amanda Jegley led the prosecution.

The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit received a referral in February 2020 that Hogan, a representative payee for her husband, concealed multiple properties the couple owned from 2009 through 2021.

Officials say that Investigators found Hogan received more than $96,000 from intentionally concealing household income and resources to maintain her husband’s eligibility from August 2009 through March 2021.

In May of 2021, a grand jury indicted Hogan for fraudulently obtaining $96,397 in Social Security Administration funds.

According to the news release, she later pleaded guilty in April of 2022.

On Aug. 22, United States District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky sentenced Hogan to serve five years of probation, one of those being in home confinement.

Hogan will also have to complete 400 hours of community service, pay a $9,600 fine, and pay $96,397 restitution.

