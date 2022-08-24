Energy Alert
Man convicted of video voyeurism

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the...
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the county jail with 72 months supervised probation.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury found a Paragould man guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, of video voyeurism.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the county jail with 72 months supervised probation.

The judge also ordered Waddell to pay a $1,000 fine and register as a sex offender, according to a news release from Deputy Prosecutor Wesley Watts.

On Feb. 8, a home healthcare worker reported to Paragould police that they found a video camera hidden in their patient’s bathroom.

“Police interviewed Waddell, who admitted that he’d videoed the patient in the bathroom without their consent,” the news release stated.

