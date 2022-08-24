Energy Alert
More of the Same for the Rest of the Week

August 25th, 2022
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (8/24/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More sunshine, warm weather, and isolated showers are on tap for today. It may take another day or two for most to start seeing 90s but humidity takes the heat index there each day. We will keep a small chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend. The hottest weather is expected over the weekend before scattered storms keep us from reaching the 90s next week. Rain doesn’t look widespread most days. More should see rain than what we’ve seen this week. Still watching a spot off the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. Very low chance of development this week but it could move into a better environment next week. It’s too early to say if it will impact the US or Arkansas.

