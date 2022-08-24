Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge 42-year-old Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz (aka Juan Jose Rodrigues Infante) with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report on Aug. 16 regarding a victim who said Cruz had sexually abused them.

The victim told a Crimes Against Children Division investigator that Cruz began abusing them two years ago and “provided details of sexual contact and sexual penetration.”

According to the affidavit, a witness said she became aware of the abuse in June and told the victim to never be alone with Cruz.

The court documents did not identify the witness nor say if she would be charged.

