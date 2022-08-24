Postal Service holds job fair for multiple locations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street.

USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.

“It’s going to be the associate rural carriers, rural carrier assistants, and the city carrier positions. Those are the mailmen on the street. We have those positions available right now,” said Mario Crawford, lead clerk. “If you’re not able to come today, you can come any day during the week, actually. We will still have flyers, or you can get information from any clerk. Or you can go online.”

A USPS representative said they could not comment on any reasons for the openings.

For more information on the positions available or to apply, you can visit this website.

