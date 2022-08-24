Speak up, speak out, and speak loudly; The fight against domestic violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A brother speaking out after losing his sister to domestic violence.

Larry Crockett is the brother of Ebony Crockett who was gunned down outside of the Memphis Amazon warehouse in June.

Crockett spoke at the Marked Tree Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 23 to encourage women that are in similar positions his sister experienced.

At Ebony’s celebration of life, Larry said “In a relationship, if there is any type of domestic violence, whether it be physical, mental, or verbal, I think they need to speak up,” he said. “And not just speak up but speak out loud.”

He says women have a voice and must use it. Reaching out for help could be a move that helps save your life.

“Also, I was very privileged to be able to speak up about domestic violence and the event that occurred with my sister,” said Crockett.

Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

