State representative who beat the odds honored by chamber

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - At only 13 years old, an Arkansas state representative was diagnosed with an aggressive disease, and he was not given good odds.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Marked Tree Chamber of Commerce decided to honor Dwight Tosh for his time serving the state as a representative and law enforcement officer.

There is more than meets the eye with Tosh, as he has a background of surviving what doctors thought he couldn’t.

Tosh was engaged in sports and other activities before being diagnosed with cancer, but as they say, life throws you a curveball and you must fight.

This is exactly what Tosh did at the young age of 13 when diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Mayo Clinic said the disease can affect the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system.

“I was active, I was the starter on my basketball team, and was the catcher on my baseball team,“ Tosh said. “I had a great family life, and I was healthy, and I thought it would last forever.”

During his fight, Tosh began his treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Jonesboro before being transferred to Memphis where he became one of the first patients of what is now the St. Jude hospital.

As patients are admitted to the hospital they are given a number, a number that has significantly grown over the years.

According to St. Jude’s website, they treat over 8,000 patients a year. Tosh was assigned patient number 17.

“Basically, the doctors met with my parents and told them to prepare for the worst, and then I was transported on April 22, 1962, and I was carried through the doors of St. Jude,” he said.

Tosh will never get to go back and relive his athletic days in high school, but he is thankful to be alive.

“Obviously, I never got to go back on the basketball court, the sport I love, but you know, I still tried to live my life,” he explained.

According to St. Jude, the treatments developed at its hospital have helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20% when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80% today.

