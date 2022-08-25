Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s soccer ties Northwestern State on Thursday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Northwestern State leveled the game with 17 seconds remaining resulting in a 1-1 tie for the Arkansas State soccer team Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

Aliyah Williamson deposited her first goal of the season in the 17th minute to give A-State a 1-0 lead it would not relinquish until the final seconds. Mckenzie Robinson fed Williamson for the goal.

Olivia Luther got the starting nod in goal and posted four saves in the first half.

Luther and Damaris Deschaine, who played the second half, combined for seven saves in the match. The Demons Sam Hanking scored in the 90th minute to tie the game 1-1. A service from the left side found Hanking in the box to level the game with 17 seconds to play.

Both Teams had double digits in shots with Northwestern State holding an 18-12 advantage. Northwestern put eight shots on goal while the Red Wolves fired five shots on frame.

The Red Wolves return to the pitch Sunday for the lone non-conference road match. A-State takes on Arkansas in Fayetteville with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. on SEC Network plus.

For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

