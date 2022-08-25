Aug. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

More sunshine, warm weather, and isolated showers are on tap for today. It may take another day or two for most to start seeing 90s but humidity takes the heat index there each day.

We will keep a small chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend. The hottest weather is expected over the weekend before scattered storms keep us from reaching the 90s next week.

Rain doesn’t look widespread most days. More should see rain than what we’ve seen this week. Still watching a spot off the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. Very low chance of development this week but it could move into a better environment next week. It’s too early to say if it will impact the US or Arkansas.

The Uvalde school district fired police chief Pete Arredondo on Wednesday under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers over letting a gunman at Robb Elementary School remain in a fourth-grade classroom for more than an hour with an AR-15 style rifle as 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Arkansas rice farmers are concerned more rain could delay crops from harvesting.

New technology for farmers is helping make things a little easier after a hard summer.

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Tuesday approved the distribution of $123.5 million to 35 school districts. The money will come from federal sources, including the American Rescue Plan fund.

California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.

