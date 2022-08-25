Church working to send supplies to help flood victims

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - A church in Southern Missouri is ready to help those in need after dangerous flooding swept through portions of Kentucky.

The Thayer, MO Free Will Baptist Church says the immediate need is towels of all kinds, bedding, and small appliances such as toasters.

Youth Pastor Tony Odgen says this is part of the church’s mission; to help those in need.

“We’re supposed to be the hands and feet of Christ,” said Odgen. “That’s what we want to do. We want to reach out and help our brothers and sisters when they are down.”

Ogden explained the drive is only for a short time but for a good cause.

“This is going to be a quick drive, a two-week drive. We’re actually already three days into it. Sunday, September 4th, will be our final collection day,” said Odgen. “ We’ve got a few churches in West Plains (MO) and Alton (MO) that’s going to work with us on this too. We’ll pack a bus full and take it to Antioch, Tenessee.”

If you’re interested in helping the church with the drive, contact them through their Facebook page.

