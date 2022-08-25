Week 1 Football Forecast

No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots. A few more pop-up showers may develop as well. Still warm and humid by kickoff tonight. Make sure to have the bug spray. Rain gear isn’t necessary as rain chances are very low but there still could be a shower or two in the area through the first half. The weekend looks hot with more 90s. Next week looks a little more active with increased rain chances. An upper-level low WAY up in Canada will dip into our region next week increasing rain chances.

