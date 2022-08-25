Energy Alert
Fun for pets at annual family and pet walk

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families and their furry friends are invited to take a walk to help a program that helps those who need help.

The Jonesboro Human Development Center, 4701 Colony Dr. in Jonesboro, will host its Second Annual Walk, Run, Roll-a-Thon.

The one-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the corner of Colony Drive and Stadium Boulevard. It will conclude in the JHDC park with snacks, entertainment, and activities for kids of all ages.

The goal of the walk is to increase disability awareness and encourage the community to engage with the center, according to a news release shared on social media.

Registration is $20 per person, with all proceeds going to assist the residents of JHDC. Registration ends on Sept. 21.

