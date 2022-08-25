Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County.

Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years.

Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open job opportunities to disadvantaged communities.

Alvarez said they began training in Blytheville on Aug. 22, and they have several openings needed to be filled.

If you want to find out about career opportunities with Chime Solutions, visit their website.

