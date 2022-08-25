JHS alum Jashaud Stewart competing for starting spot on Arkansas defensive line

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is faring well at Razorback football practice.

Jashaud Stewart is in the mix for a starting spot at defensive end. The JHS alum met the media after Wednesday’s workout.

“I changed a lot by just getting a little bit bigger,” Stewart said, “After last season, my sophomore season, I was like 235 (pounds). I bumped up to 250. So gaining weight. And Coach Adams coming in and teaching new techniques. And it just made me a whole better player.”

Stewart is getting rave reviews from Razorback players and coaches for his high motor. “I feel like if I don’t go 100 percent, I feel like I’m letting my teammates down,” Stewart added. “Or if I don’t go full speed and everything, I feel like I won’t be satisfied when I come off the field. Just trying to do my job, it just helps me a lot. Just learning from my other teammates, and they believing in me really help me with this transition of running with the 1′s.”

Stewart played in all 13 games last season on defense and special teams. He recorded 7 tackles. Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has seen plenty of growth from #58 in the trenches.

“You know, we started out in the spring, and he was very raw,” Adams said. “But one thing you couldn’t deny about him: He played very hard, he ran to the football. Did a lot of great things in that aspect. But then as he started to learn the system, learn what we were doing, and be better fundamentally, then he started to become this dude that I didn’t think he was going to be right away. Right now, he’s playing hard, he’s being physical. He’s playing with a great pad level, he’s running to the ball, he understands the system. And he’s doing a lot of great things for us right now.”

We’re 10 days away from Razorback football. #19 Arkansas hosts #23 Cincinnati on Saturday, September 3rd. Kickoff is at 2:30pm on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.