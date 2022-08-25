Energy Alert
“Live with the Red Wolves” radio program kicks off Wednesday, August 31st

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program presented by Greenway Equipment, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones, will make its 2022 debut Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season.

The show can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM every Wednesday from 7:00-8:00 p.m., with the exception of Nov. 2.

The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from A-State’s head football coach and a player while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co. Audience members will have a chance to win door prizes from Textbook Brokers.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. The show will air on KFIN and many EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates. It will also be broadcast online at KFIN.com and through the KFIN app.

Single game and season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2022 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

