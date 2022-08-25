Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man has set a new state record for a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a $20 million payday.

According to the California Lottery, Chad Fry recently used money from a side construction job to purchase the Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher ticket for $30 at a market in Auburn, California.

“I was waiting months for these people to pay me. I had a little extra money, and the game grabbed my eye when I was at the counter. So, I said, ‘Give me that $30 ticket,’” Fry said.

Lottery officials said Fry discovered he was a millionaire when he scratched the ticket in a grocery store parking lot.

“I was like, hold on, let me scratch this thing really quick. I scratched the first line, got halfway through the second (line) and saw (the word) ‘LIFE!’” Fry said.

According to the California Lottery, that is the word players need to uncover to win one of the six record-prize tickets in circulation.

Officials said Fry selected the lump sum payment option of $11.6 million and plans to buy a new pickup truck with his winnings.

“I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire,” Fry said.

The Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher game has a grand prize twice the amount of any other scratch ticket on the market, according to the lottery office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The walls are boarded up as the last store in this location called it quits.
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
Downtown Osceola mural
Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
Just days after she relocated to a home in Trumann from Wynne, a Level 4 sex offender moved for...
Level 4 sex offender moves once again
The Hoxie Police Chief is back on duty after an investigation into a police department gun...
Arkansas State Police, special prosecutor to investigate sale of police gun by Hoxie Police chief

Latest News

An electricity meter on the back of a house. People are encouraged to check their meter to make...
Options for those behind on electric bills
Church working to send supplies to help flood victims
Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting