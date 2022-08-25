Energy Alert
Man wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old by West Memphis police

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old and shooting the mother by West Memphis Police.

Kylond Jackson is currently wanted for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Battery for the crimes on June 17, 2022.

Related to a separate incident, Jackson also has warrants for his arrest for Terroristic Threatening and Aggravated Assault.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of Jackson’s whereabouts, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 for a possible compensation of $2,000.

