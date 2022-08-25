Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphis-area poet files $1M copyright infringement suit against Taylor Swift

Teresa La Dart vs Taylor Swift -- "Lover"
Teresa La Dart vs Taylor Swift -- "Lover"(U.S. District Court evidence)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-area poet is suing award-winning American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, for copyright infringement.

Poet Teresa La Dart is suing the singer for $1 million for the use of her published book “Lover” which she claims Swift copied for the release of her album and accompanying book also titled “Lover.”

Dart’s book was published Jan. 12, 2010, and registered with the United States Copyright Office that same year.

Swift released her album and book Aug. 23, 2019.

The suit claims Swift’s “Lover” includes a number of “creative elements” and “expressive designs and arrangements” of Dart’s book without any credit.

The lawsuit goes on to say, since the release of Swift’s “Lover,” the album has reached at least 2.9 million copies sold within the U.S. and over 4 million sold internationally.

Dart is demanding a trial by jury.

According to the Commercial Appeal, the filing of the suit came as a last-minute effort, “as the statute of limitations on copyright infringement is three years after the release of the work.”

Tuesday was the final day the suit could be filed.

Read the lawsuit in full below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz (aka Juan...
Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the...
Man convicted of video voyeurism
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

sba
ASBTDC hosts small business consulting and discussions about SBA financing
walk
Fun for pets at annual family and pet walk
A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
The Bearcat logo is stamped on the edge of the seat.
Northeast Arkansas shool district the fastest growing in the state