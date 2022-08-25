Memphis-area poet files $1M copyright infringement suit against Taylor Swift

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-area poet is suing award-winning American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, for copyright infringement.

Poet Teresa La Dart is suing the singer for $1 million for the use of her published book “Lover” which she claims Swift copied for the release of her album and accompanying book also titled “Lover.”

Dart’s book was published Jan. 12, 2010, and registered with the United States Copyright Office that same year.

Swift released her album and book Aug. 23, 2019.

The suit claims Swift’s “Lover” includes a number of “creative elements” and “expressive designs and arrangements” of Dart’s book without any credit.

The lawsuit goes on to say, since the release of Swift’s “Lover,” the album has reached at least 2.9 million copies sold within the U.S. and over 4 million sold internationally.

Dart is demanding a trial by jury.

According to the Commercial Appeal, the filing of the suit came as a last-minute effort, “as the statute of limitations on copyright infringement is three years after the release of the work.”

Tuesday was the final day the suit could be filed.

Read the lawsuit in full below:

