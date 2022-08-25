Energy Alert
Mixed opinions after court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban

The block says the ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care...
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Mixed reactions from across the state, after a federal appeals court said Arkansas can’t enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law.

State Representative for District 54, Johnny Rye, said children are too young to be making life-changing decisions.

“For our kids, especially 10 or 12 years old, to be able to readjust their bodies and that probably could not be readjusted when they’re older, is just not right,” he said.

Rye explained taking medication at that age could really affect your body going forward, adding there is no way to reverse it.

“It’s very dangerous the things that could happen and later on down the line in life when the child gets to be 25 to 30 years old, they may have wished they never had done this,” he said.

However, Rebekah Pruitt, says otherwise.

Pruitt lives in Paragould and is a transgender woman. She explained if they had this when she was younger, it could have changed her life.

“If I had that access, I would not have struggled so much mentally. Just to know your outside is going to start matching your inside is one of the most important things in the world,” she said.

Pruitt believes having the ability to make these decisions is a fundamental right, adding at a young age, many children know who they are or who they were meant to be.

“It’s up to the doctors, it’s up to the parents and the team, and if the child knows, they know,” she said. “I knew at age six.”

For now, both sides will wait as a trial is scheduled for October on whether to permanently block the law.

