Northeast Arkansas shool district the fastest growing in the state

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever.

Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas.

Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year.

The net maximum limit on school choice transfers is set at 3% of the student population of a district. According to Assistant Superintendent George Kennedy, Brookland is reaching the maximum number of transfers every year.

With the state’s input, the district is looking to build a 60,000-square-foot building to house more students.

“We hope to build away from the current buildings,” Kennedy said. “That will help with our traffic problem because we cannot continue to build on top of each other.”

Kennedy said it would take 3 to 5 years to work out the details for the new school. The district is currently looking at several plots of land to purchase.

In the future, the school will be receiving a new weight room and a new track.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic

